Madhya Pradesh: Mega tribal fair at Nehru Stadium today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nehru Stadium, a mega-sports complex in the city, is going to host a mega tribal fair on Saturday on the occasion of the sacrifice day of tribal leader Tantya Mama. An estimated 1 lakh people are expected to attend the function where Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present.

A mini assemblage of tribals will be held at Patalpani also, where both VIPs will unveil the statue of Tantya Mama. Many programmes are being organised in the district on this day. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be especially present at Nehru Stadium where extensive preparations have been made.

Two Kalash Yatras, which started from Ahir Baroda, the birthplace of Tantya Bhil, who is also called as Robin Hood of Nimar, will be cordially welcomed ceremonially. The Kalash Yatra will be taken around the city and would be welcomed by various organisations.



Programmes at Patalpani

Many programmess are also being organised at Patalpani. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur, Tribal Welfare Minister Meena Singh and other public representatives will be present at Patalpani on Saturday at 12 noon. The guests will unveil the bronze status of Tantya Mama at the memorial site. After that the guests will reach Tantya Mama temple and offer prayers and plantation will be done in the temple premises. Chief Minister Chouhan and the Governor Patel are expected to address the gathering.



Bhanwarkuan square get new name



The Bhanwarkuan Square is being renamed as Tantya Bhil Square and the unveiling of the new name will be done at a function.

Warm welcome at marriage garden



The members of the Kalsh Yatra and also the decendents of Tantya Mama

were given warm welcome at a marriage garden.

Schedule at a glance



- A telefilms centered on Tantya Bhil will be screened at the main

venue Nehru stadium from 11.



- Followed by screening of Ranbankure short film of freedom struggle

from 11.26 am, screening of short film centered on Raja Shankar Shah -

Kunwar Raghunath from 11.30 am, screening of short film centered on

Tantya Bhil from 11.36 am.



- A dance drama based on Tantya Bhil will be presented by Alauddin Khan

Sangeet Akademi from 11.50 am.



-Governor and Chief Minister will arrive at Patalpani helipad at 12.30

pm and Krantisurya and reach Tantya Bhil temple and worship him.



- Both will welcome the Gaurav Rath Yatra at 12.45 pm.



- At 12.55 pm they will unveil the status of Tantya Mama.



- The Governor and the Chief Minister will leave by helicopter at 1.20

pm and will arrive at PTS Helipad at 1.30 pm. –They He will reach to

Nehru Stadium at 1.35 pm and will worship and welcome Tantya Bhil

Gaurav Rath Yatra.



- They will meet the descendants of Tantya Bhil.



- The program will end at about 3.00 pm.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:25 AM IST