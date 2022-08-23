Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University’s delay in releasing results of paramedical courses; Students on tenterhooks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of diploma in paramedical courses are on the tenterhooks as they didn’t get their exam results more than six months after taking the exam, thanks to delay by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in evaluating the papers.

The delay in releasing results may cost the students as they won’t be able to participate in the recruitment process on various posts likely to be announced by the Professional Education Board by next month.

The students, including over 100 in Indore, are waiting for the results of the exam conducted in January 2022.

“We have joined the diploma in paramedical courses like radiotherapy technician, microbiology technician, ophthalmic assistant and others in 2018-19. It was a two years course but due to the spread of Covid-19, it has taken four years. We had taken our final exams in January but the results have not been released yet,” a student said.

She also mentioned that they have lodged a complaint at MPMSU helpline and at the CM Helpline about four months ago but to no avail.

“PEB is likely to announce various posts in the coming days and the delay may affect our chance for applying for the same,” the student said.

Meanwhile, chairman Board of Studies and academic committee member Dr Ramhari Meena said that they have informed the university officials about the ordeal of students and are in regular contact to get things swiftly so that the career of students is not getting affected.

Trying to finish the backlog, will release results soon: Registrar

“We are trying to finish the backlog at the earliest. Evaluation of papers is undergoing and will release the result soon. We are also trying to streamline things so that we can follow the academic calendar strictly”

Dr Prabhat Kumar Budholia, Registrar, MPMSU

