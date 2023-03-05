Madhya Pradesh: Medha Patkar slams CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, government on excise policy in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar took Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP government in the state to task over its excise policy. Patkar asked CM Chouhan to make his stance clear on the new excise policy in the state.

Patkar said that on the one hand Chief Minister is launching Ladli Behna scheme in the state, and on the other, government is encouraging sale of liquor in the state leading to increase in violence against women.

Patkar accused the government that by allowing sale of liquor in remote areas, the government is putting tribal heritage in danger. Claiming Ladli Behna scheme has nothing to do with woman empowerment, but is aimed at vote bank politics, Patkar said that at one side government is distributing money, on the other is allowing the sale of liquor in rural areas, due to which rural women become victims of domestic violence. Patkar asked the state government to put a ban of liquor sale in the state, so women can become more empowered.