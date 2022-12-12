Madhya Pradesh: Mayor gives a patient hearing to issues of Ujjain Municipal Corporation staffers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal had a meeting with Safai Kamgar Sangh, Retired Employees Union and Autonomous Employees Union affiliated with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Sunday.

In the meeting, the mayor said that employee unions have informed him about the demands of the employees working in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and all efforts would be made to resolve their issues after discussing them with the officials.

The patron of all three unions, Ramchandra Korat, put forward the issues to which the Mayor gave a patient hearing and assured to address them.

The incentive amount received by the UMC in the cleanliness survey will be given to the cleaning staff. The establishment expenditure has increased to 115 per cent, to reduce it, a review will be done with the officers of audit and accounts.

The temporary employees who have completed 10 years and 20 years will be given a special amount of Rs 1500 and Rs 2500 in their salary. Efforts will be made to give a temporary job to a member of the cleaning staff's family after their retirement. A review will also be done in relation to the employees working on outsourcing.