Madhya Pradesh: Mawa worth Rs 69L seized from cold storage in Unhel

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, a team from the district administration and Food Safety Department seized 24.675 tonnes of mawa (condensed milk) and 598 kilogram skimmed milk powder stored at a cold storage here in Unhel village of Ujjain district. The market value of seized mawa stands at around Rs 69.09 lakh. Action has been initiated after mawa samples failed lab tests. The food safety department teams collected it from different shops in the village.

Earlier on May 9, the administrative team in Unhel had taken action against a firm preparing adulterated Mawa in the village. Taking cue from this, a team from the district food safety department conducted a raid in the residence of one Maan Singh Anjana at Itawa village, about five-kilometre from Unhel and seized 24 bags of skimmed milk powder.

Anjana said that the milk powder was forcibly kept at my house on May 10 by Omprakash Jain, which is used to make Mawa. Total weight of the powder stands at around 598 kilograms.

After this, the administrative and Food Safety Department team took action by reaching the cold storage located behind Chopda Dhakad School in Unhel.

The cold storage is in the name of Mayur Jain. A total of 987 mawa pods, each weighing around 25 kilograms have been found here in four chambers. Around 24.675 tonnes mawa was found stored there. Food Safety Officer Basant Sharma said that the mawa found here was said to be of six traders. The Food Safety Administration sealed the remaining mawa by taking a sample of it.

Samples fail in lab report

Just five days back, Maa Bhavani Dairy near Khajuria Khal Pagara Bus Stand of Unhel was raided by administrative and Food Safety Department team at midnight.

During the raid, officials saw that work of preparing mawa by mixing a large quantity of herbs was being done. Action continued till wee hours. During this, the team collected 12 samples and were sent to laboratory for investigation. Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA}officer Vishnu Sharma said that action has been initiated against the accused.