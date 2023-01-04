Madhya Pradesh: Material distributed for local body election body in Kukshi

Representative Image. | FP

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Polling parties received materials under three-tier election of Lohara panchayat of Kukshi. Returning Officer GS Davar and nodal officer Rajesh Kumar distributed the election materials under efficient guidance of Kukshi sub-divisional officer, revenue, Navjeevan Vijay Pawar. Election for the mentioned panchayat is scheduled on January 5.

Materials contain a sealed EVM machine, an account of recorded votes, presiding officer's diary, voter's register, marked copies of voters, all types of seals, tags, indelible ink bottles, metal stamps and others. The material was organized in a systematic manner by the market secretary HS Jamra along with V Kamal Davar and his team.

Verma will observe election process

Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission has appointed PK Verma as observer of Lohara panchayat three-tier election. He will be available for general public at Kukshi Vishram Bhawan from January 5 to 9 and January 19 to 23, from 9:30 am to 10:00 am. Mayank Tiwari and Surendra Verma will accompany Verma as liaison officers.

