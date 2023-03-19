Madhya Pradesh: Massive hailstorm covers Jhirniya, Bhagwanpura with blanket of white

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Jhirniya and Bhagwanpura tehsil of Khargone district witnessed heavy hailstorms causing severe damage to standing crops in the area.

Locals informed that initially the morning sky was clear and no one could expect snowfall, but at 2.30 pm dark clouds began to accumulate and within half-an-hour it started raining with hailstorms of size 25 millimetres. Within a few minutes, the entire area was covered with thick blanket of snow. Due to which view like Kashmir appeared there.

Locals who witnessed the entire scene said, in Nimar region, usually the period of severe heat begins from the last week of March. Even a few days ago, temperature here was hovering around 37 degrees Celsius. But due to change in the weather for the last two days, the temperature dropped to 2 to 3 degrees.

At present, harvesting of wheat and gram crops is going on in the district. The unseasonal rain will cause huge damage to the crops. Due to rain, the production of wheat and gram along with the quality will also be affected. Two days ago, dry rivers were inundated due to heavy rains and hailstorms in Katkoot of Barwah area.

Videos of snowfall goes viral on social media

The villagers said that till now in the month of Chaitra such rain and hailstorm have never happened before. The video of hailstorm made by the drivers passing through the area went viral on social media.

Many villagers, especially the kids filled the hailstones in empty utensils and plastic bottles. Out of curiosity some children started playing by making balls of snow. It is not yet clear how much damage has been caused by the hailstorm in the area. On the other hand, according to villagers, it rained heavily for about half-an-hour. During this, there was a flurry of hailstones of the size of gram. Water also overflowed in hilly rivers and drains.