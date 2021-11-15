Madhya Pradesh: Martyr Birsa Munda's birth anniversary celebrated with zeal

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A mega event, to commemorate the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter, concluded here at TilliKhet Village in Barwani District on Sunday.

Thousands of tribals took part in the event, which witnessed a series of programmes to pay tribute to the tribal leader Munda. The participants remembered his contribution in the freedom struggle of India.

The social worker Sanjay Bhonsle informed that guests at the event began the program and paid floral tribute to the Birsa Munda Statue and apprised the public with their valour. Expressing views on the event, Sanjay Bhonsle said that Birsa Munda has been living in the hearts of millions of people.

His life, even today teaches us about bravery, valor and service for the nation. The revolutionary movements and struggles organised by him were marked by his immense courage and supreme sacrifice of life for the nation. The event was successfully conducted by Pravin Patel, while Prem Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks at the event.

