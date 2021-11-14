Indore: Promotion on basis of internal assessment to nursing students

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, has asked all the nursing colleges to send details of internal assessments of the students of all nursing courses, except final year​, ​so that they can be promoted for the next session.



The decision was taken to give promotion on the basis of internal assessment to the students of session 2019-20. ​Though the decision was taken last year it could not be implemented nor ​could ​exams be conducted after which the university asked the colleges to take necessary steps for implementation of the orders.

Citing the orders of the Indian Nursing Council, MPMSU has released an order to all the nursing colleges in the state to inform about the decision on the basis of the notification released by the university on December 18, 2020.

“All nursing students expect the final year students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of practical and internal assessments. University has asked us to send the information of the assessment by November 31,” Government Nursing College principal Angoori Singh said, adding “We will initiate the process as per directions of the university,” he added. She said the college will send a list of students to the university who are eligible for the promotion.

Registrar of Shri Aurobindo University Dr Anand Misra said the decision will benefit many students of nursing whose studies were affected due to Covid-19 and lockdown. “We will inform students and will initiate as per university orders,” he added.

​Due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, classes could not be held and the entire academic calendar had gone awry.​



Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 08:57 PM IST