Madhya Pradesh Marks 70th Foundation Day With Cultural Events, Development Initiatives And Awards Across Five Districts | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The district-level Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day function was held at the DRP Line Community Hall, Jhabua, on Sunday, under Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria.

Bhuria said Madhya Pradesh was progressing towards self-reliance through development in infrastructure, education, health and employment.

Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, superintendent of police Devendra Patidar, district panchayat chief executive officer Jitendra Singh Chauhan, Bharat Solanki and former MP Guman Singh Damor attended.

Quiz winners Narendra Porwal, Arun Baria and Moti Meda received a tractor worth Rs 7.26 lakh, a Bullet motorcycle worth Rs 1.68 lakh and an e-scooter worth Rs 1.20 lakh, respectively.

Students Ajay Nayak and Lokesh Meda received Rs one lakh each under the Shri Krishna Meritorious Scholarship. Democracy fighter Vimalchandra Kathi and Sarla Shukla, wife of a martyr, were also honoured.

Neemuch opens Rs 1.79 crore Atal Setu

NEEMUCH: The newly constructed Atal Setu culvert at the private bus stand in Ward No 14 was dedicated to the public on Sunday during Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations.

MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and Municipal Council president Swati Gaurav Chopra inaugurated the project by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque.

Chopra said the culvert, built for Rs 1.79 crore, was completed in six months and would improve transportation facilities for residents. She said the Municipal Council was undertaking road, drain, concrete road, garden and culvert projects across the city.

Gupta said Neemuch was progressing alongside the state and the country, while Parihar said development depended on determination and fulfilling public commitments.

BJP district president Vandana Khandelwal, BJP Mandal president Dara Singh Yadav, Pawan Patidar, CMO Durga Bamnia, Municipal Council vice-president Ranjana Karan Singh Parmal, Aditya Malu were among those present.

Appeal to conserve water

DHAR: A district-level Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day function was held at the PG College auditorium, with MLA Neena Vikram Verma as chief guest and Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena presiding.

Verma said the Badnawar Lift Irrigation Scheme would benefit the Dhar Assembly constituency by strengthening drinking water and irrigation facilities. She also urged residents to conserve water amid scanty rainfall and a drought-like situation.

Meena called on citizens and officials to contribute to development while respecting Dhar's cultural heritage.

The programme included cultural performances, a Drug-Free India pledge and a street play on substance abuse.

Quiz winners Kishore Yadav, Hirasingh Chauhan and Uday Patidar received prizes worth Rs 7.26 lakh, Rs 1.68 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh, respectively.

Shriram Khode and Durgesh Barve received Rs one lakh each under the Shri Krishna Meritorious Scholarship.

Lakhan Patidar, Lakhan Chainsingh Muniya, Vivek Patidar, Dinesh Baggad, Dr Lalit Patidar, Pooja Dixit and Kamal Meda were also honoured.

MLA Dang calls for collective effort for growth

MANDSAUR: A district-level Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day programme was held at Utkrisht Vidyalaya auditorium in Mandsaur with Suwasra MLA Hardeep Singh Dang as chief guest.

Dang said Madhya Pradesh had a glorious history and urged citizens to work together for environmental and industrial development, agriculture and public welfare.

Zila Panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar, Municipal Council president Ramadevi Gurjar, former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Collector Divyank Singh and SP Vinod Kumar Meena attended.

Student Kavya Sharma received Rs oner lakh under the Bhagwan Shri Krishna Meritorious Student Scholarship Scheme, while Aarav Bafna was felicitated for a Pentathlon National Championship medal.

Quiz winners Khuman Singh, Arjun Patidar and Pooja Sharma received Rs 7.26 lakh for a tractor, Rs 1.68 lakh for a Bullet motorcycle and Rs 1.20 lakh for an electric scooter, respectively.

Min Shah lists state's achievements

KHANDWA: Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day was celebrated at Khandwa's Police Parade Ground with Cabinet Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah highlighting progress in education, health, irrigation, roads, electricity and infrastructure.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's message was read, while departmental exhibitions and cultural programmes showcased government schemes and development achievements.

Later, Shah was welcomed at MLA Kanchan Mukesh Tanve's residence, where Nimar region in-charge Surendra Sharma, the mayor, public representatives and BJP functionaries were present.

Marking Shah's birthday, Tanve announced that she would bear an orphan girl's education expenses for one year. Last year, she had gifted a scooter to a girl on the minister's birthday.

Shah later left for a programme in Khalwa.