e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Marathon 2022 concludes at Shanti Bal Niketan in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Marathon 2022 concludes at Shanti Bal Niketan in Dewas

First, second and third prizes were given to the students. The school arranged snacks for students. Gratitude was expressed by sports teacher Vivek Banjare

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Inter-school marathon was successfully organised at Shanti Bal Niketan. Around 500 students from different schools participated in the event.

Chief guest of the programme was mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal. Vishwamitra awardee Sudesh Sangate, councillor Ganesh Patel, councillor Shyam Goyal, president of non-government school organisation Rajesh Khatri, secretary Dinesh Mishra also marked their presence as special invitees.

Free T-shirts were presented to students by social worker Dilip Agarwal.

At the beginning, all guests were welcomed by students of the school.

The guests seated on the dais were welcomed by director of the school Rajesh Goyal, academic director Naresh Pancholi and principal Manju Mamgyin.

Naresh Pancholi gave a welcome speech. The event was compared by teacher Sourav Laude.

First, second and third prizes were given to the students. The school arranged snacks for students. Gratitude was expressed by sports teacher Vivek Banjare.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BNP observes Industrial Safety Week in memory of Bhopal Gas Tragedy in Dewas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Bhopal: Two women accuse each other's husband of rape

Bhopal: Two women accuse each other's husband of rape

Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notices on MPPSC’s ‘87-13% formula’ for results

Indore: Digital exhibition of POIs who worked for India’s freedom to be held during PBD

Indore: Digital exhibition of POIs who worked for India’s freedom to be held during PBD

MGM REJIG: following complaints of mismanagement dozen doctor shifted

MGM REJIG: following complaints of mismanagement dozen doctor shifted