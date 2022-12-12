Madhya Pradesh: Marathon 2022 concludes at Shanti Bal Niketan in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Inter-school marathon was successfully organised at Shanti Bal Niketan. Around 500 students from different schools participated in the event.

Chief guest of the programme was mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal. Vishwamitra awardee Sudesh Sangate, councillor Ganesh Patel, councillor Shyam Goyal, president of non-government school organisation Rajesh Khatri, secretary Dinesh Mishra also marked their presence as special invitees.

Free T-shirts were presented to students by social worker Dilip Agarwal.

At the beginning, all guests were welcomed by students of the school.

The guests seated on the dais were welcomed by director of the school Rajesh Goyal, academic director Naresh Pancholi and principal Manju Mamgyin.

Naresh Pancholi gave a welcome speech. The event was compared by teacher Sourav Laude.

First, second and third prizes were given to the students. The school arranged snacks for students. Gratitude was expressed by sports teacher Vivek Banjare.

