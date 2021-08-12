Madhya Pradesh: Maoist in Nepal being funded from city, alleges Nepali Council

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh said on Wednesday that he has received a complaint that some people in Indore are raising money for Maoists based in Nepal. The collector said action would be taken against such people.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday after meeting a delegation of Nepali Cultural Council, Singh said that the members of the Council complained that some people of Nepali origin were forcibly extorting money from Nepalis based in Indore in the name of Maoists in Nepal, who are backed by China. Singh said this was a very serious issue and he would launch an investigation in this regard.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:19 AM IST