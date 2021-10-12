Madhya Pradesh: Many students left disappointed as all seats in law colleges filled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gone are the days when law courses would run with just fewer takers. Now, law courses are among the programmes in which seats are filled at very high cut-offs.

Nearly 3000 students in the city, who had filled law programmes as their first choice for admission, have been left disappointed as almost all seats in law colleges in the city are filled.

There are as many as 11 colleges in the city that offer law courses. Seats in all these colleges are full and students are now going to other cities where college-level counselling rounds are still underway. The CLC round will continue till October 14.

As per information, first seats in government law colleges got filled and then students moved to private colleges. Seats in government law college filled a fortnight ago. Private colleges also shut their admission window during college-level counselling.

BA-LLB programme, the after school course, was high in demand. The cut-off in this course at government law college stood at 86 per cent. LLM course was also in high demand. Cut-off in this course stood at 72 per cent. All seats in LLB course also got filled in the additional CLC round.

CET counselling: All quota seats in five courses in Group C filled

All quota seats in five out of 12 undergraduate courses in Group C of common entrance test (CET) counselling got filled on Monday.

All seats reserved for SC/ST, OBC and EWS candidates in BPharm, five year MCA, six-year MTech (Data Science), MTech (IT) and MTech (IoT) courses were filled. Sources said that about 20 per cent are lying vacant in other subjects.

CET courses are divided in three Groups viz A, B, and C.

Group A is dominated by MBA courses whereas Group B contains professional after-school courses. Group C is dominated by engineering science courses.

On Sunday, DAVV had invited all ST category students for admission in courses under Group C. On Monday, students of SC, OBC and EWS category were also invited for counselling in Group C.

Tuesday will be final day of first round of CET counselling. On the final day, students from unreserved categories have been invited for counselling.

CET coordinator Dr Kanhaiya Ahuja said that the students will deposit the fees three days after completion of the first round of counselling. For the seats that remain vacant after last date of depositing fees, the second round of counselling will be conducted, he added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Illicit arms smuggler arrested in Gwalior

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:36 AM IST