Madhya Pradesh: Manwar police succeed in finding four missing girls

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Three minor girls of Manawar who had gone out to buy groceries went missing on May 31. Panicked parents and relatives lodged a missing report on the same day at the Bhadvi police station.

Later, a missing report of a 21-year-old girl too was lodged with the police. Realising the seriousness of the case, an immediate investigation was started and various teams fanned out to find out the missing girls and the police managed to find all four of them.

The three minor girls, stated, that they were repeatedly scolded by their parents for studies and wanted to leave the house to rent a room at Dharmapuri.

The police station in-charge, Gandhwani inspector Neeraj Birthare along with his team played a major role in solving the case.