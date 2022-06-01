 
E-Learning, E-Business, and E-Working’ conference at IIM Indore from June 3

The conference is to bring the academicians, researchers, and experts together to share their views on the theme.

Indore: The 12th Edition of the Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) will begin on June 03 and will go on till June 05, 2022, at the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore). The conference focusing on ‘Digital Decade: E-Learning, E-Business, and E-Working’ will be held in a hybrid model. The conference is to bring the academicians, researchers, and experts together to share their views on the theme.

‘This digital revolution has proven to be a boon, especially during the pandemic. IIM Indore aims to be a contextually relevant institution, and thus, our conference theme will focus on the aspects of this digital and technical transformation’, said Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

CERE consists of workshops as well as paper presentations on various tracks such as Digital Business Operations, Business Economics, Finance, Business Policy, Strategic Management, etc. The best papers are to be felicitated during the valedictory event.

