Madhya Pradesh: MANIT Students To Plan Future Development Strategies For Omkareshwar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students from the Department of Architecture and Planning, MANIT Bhopal visited Omkareshwar - one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a prominent pilgrimage destination recently. The purpose of the visit was to assess the infrastructural needs and develop planning strategies to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims visiting the sacred town.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, Omkareshwar currently attracts approximately 6.5 million visitors annually, a figure expected to increase in the coming years. While the town holds immense cultural and spiritual significance, the current infrastructure is under strain from the rising influx of visitors.

Key challenges identified during the visit include inadequate road connectivity, limited accommodation facilities, low awareness of environmental protection, economic activities degrading the river’s ecosystem, insufficient development control enforcement, and the need for improved waste management systems.

The students proposed sustainable development measures to address these challenges while preserving Omkareshwar’s cultural and environmental heritage. Their recommendations are part of a comprehensive development plan aimed at making Omkareshwar a model for sustainable religious tourism, enhancing both infrastructure and the visitor experience, particularly with the ongoing development of Ekatm Dham.

The visit was guided by Prof. Surabhi Mehrotra and Prof Preeti Onkar from MANIT, PhD scholars along with 26 students including sponsored candidates from the Department of Architecture and Planning, participated in the study.