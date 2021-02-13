Madhya Pradesh: Mandu Festival kicks off, Dino Adventure Park and Fossils Museum steal the show

Dhar: Three-day Mandu Festival kicked-off here in historic town of Dhar district with the theme 'Khazane mein Kho Jao' on Saturday.

State culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur along with local MLA Pachilal Medha, collector Alok Kumar Singh, SP Aditya Pratap Singh, district panchayat CEO Ashish Vasistha and others were present during the inaugural ceremony.

Thakur was delighted at the variety of handicrafts which are on display for sale here. She said that more efforts will be made by the state government to promote handicrafts so that artists can be respected and they can get enough space for their artworks and their labour.

Handicrafts related to handmade art, wood cloth, food items are also being displayed in the Mandu Utsav.

Dino Adventure Park & Fossils Museum opens for tourists

Inauguration of newly constructed Dino Adventure Park and Fossils Museum in Mandu and construction of Astro Park building at a cost of Rs 59 lakh was done by cabinet minister Usha Thakur on Saturday. The Dinosaur Park is the country's first modern fossil park which has 24 eggs and other fossils of dinosaurs on display. The park, also provides information related to life of dinosaurs. A big stone known as Bajna stone is also on display.