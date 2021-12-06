Madhya Pradesh: Mandatory quarantine for foreign returnees

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Persons reaching after international travel in the district will be mandatorily quarantined. District collector Kumar Purushottam, on Monday, issued a directive to all the SDMs of the district that the homes of persons who have returned after international travel should be converted into a small-size containment area and that, seven days after the return of such persons, RT-PCR tests of all their family members should be conducted.

District collector Kumar Purushottam, according to an official press release on Monday, directed that all the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) of the district should be activated and the respective SDMs should hold a meeting with the RRT for issuing the necessary guidelines for action to be taken.

At the district officials meeting held on Monday, the district collector expressed his concern about the slow progress in the Bajna tribal area in the field of Covid-19 vaccination work. He directed that the vaccination drive in the Bajna area must be speeded up without any further delay.

At the meeting, the district collector said that vaccination of 1.13 lakh persons in the district was still pending. The target has now been fixed to complete 100,000 vaccinations in a week.

SDM Abhishek Gehlot said that, in Ratlam city, 30 vaccination teams were deployed on Monday, which included 18 mobile teams and 12 vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, official information said that PHED deputy engineer KN Kumawat had been suspended by the district collector, Kumar Purushottam, for showing negligence in corona vaccination work. Kumawat had been absent on November 24 during the Vaccination Mahabhiyan in A lot, although he was designated nodal officer.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:32 PM IST