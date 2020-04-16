Madhya Pradesh: Manasa SDM flouts lockdown, travels to Indore, brings back family

Manasa: At a time when state government and local administration is leaving no stone unturned to break Corona chain by preventing people’s movement through lockdown, a few officials are jeopardising the entire exercise by flouting the rules with impunity.

One such case has come to fore in Manasa village of Neemuch district. It is claimed that SDM RS Solanki travelled to Indore by road without proper permission to bring his family to Manasa. Not only this, he even helped friends to get back to their respective houses from Indore.

SDM Solanki did all this without informing the administration. He ensured that neither he nor his acquaintances went through mandatory screening.

Contacted, SDM Solanki said, “All precautions were taken while travelling from Indore. All of us are healthy.” The SDM also claimed that the collector was informed about the travel. Manasa tehsil health officer Dr Nirupa Jha said that no medical examination of the SDM was undertaken.

Locals have demanded action against the SDM for flouting the rule in such a difficult time. “Had a common man travelled without informing, the administration would have initiated strict action against him,” said a local.

However, here an official is at fault, so the administration has gone mum on the entire incident,” said a local on condition of anonymity.

Contacted district collector Jitendra Singh Raje accepted that the SDM had visited Indore and said that the journey was undertaken to bring his family back.

“The entire was put in home quarantine as soon as we came to know about it,” he said.

On SDM’s claim that there was no need for him to undergo screening as he had followed every precautionary measure, the collector said, “Screening is done at border check post as a precautionary measure. He should have got himself screened there.”

On being informed about one more person travelling with the SDM’s family, the collector said that he would look into the matter if evidence is put before him.