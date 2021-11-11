Madhya Pradesh: Man sustains head injury in dispute over petty issue

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man from Lakumadi Pipalrawan village was injured after he was attacked by two persons over petty issue.

According to information, injured Sheeshupal, son of Radheyshyam Jaiswal, resident of Lakumadi Pipalrawan village was on his way to home when Narendra, son of Ghanshyam Jaiswal and Ghanshyam blocked his way and started abusing him. He attacked him with axes and sticks.

Police said that the complainant Shishupal has filed a report that he was going towards his house in the evening carrying grass to feed cattle, when Narendra and Ghanshyam stopped him on the way and said that he cannot pass through their bund. They thrashed him with sticks and injured him with axes. Shishupal sustained a serious head injury in the attack. He was brought to Sonkachh Government Hospital, from where he was referred to Dewas district hospital.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:29 PM IST