Madhya Pradesh: Man Shot At By Friend Over Financial Matter

According to information, the incident was reported from Hat Barkheda under Aaron police station area on Saturday night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Man Shot At By Friend Over Financial Matter | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man was shot at by his acquaintance, following an argument over money.

The victim had suffered major injuries around his neck after a bullet tore into the left side of his neck and came out from the right side.

The victim identified as Raju Dhakad complained that the accused Dhanram Dhakad attacked him after an altercation over money.

The duo had transactions of nearly Rs 40,000. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 307 of the IPC. 

The victim’s kin suspects personal rivalry over financial matters that triggered the firing.

They said that the victim and accused knew each other well but had an argument after which Dhakad fired at Raju. He was admitted to hospital where he is undergoing treatment. 

The accused is absconding and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him. Further probe is underway.

