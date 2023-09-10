Madhya Pradesh: Man Sentenced To 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor

Representational Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The special court here has sentenced a man to 20 year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in 2022. The accused was identified as Anis Khan (23).

As per media in-charge Balaram Solanki, the incident came to light on December, 2022. Father of the victim reported that the accused had lured the minor on the pretext of marriage and fled away.

Based on the report, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. During police investigation, the cops recovered the minor girl from the possession of the accused at a factory in Ahmedabad in Gujarat in January.

The accused was arrested. Keeping all the evidences in view, Anis was pronounced guilty and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The successful prosecution of the case was conducted by the special public prosecutor Deepti Kanase.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)