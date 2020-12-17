Madhya Pradesh: Man paid Rs2.5 lakh to kill lover's hubby

Ratlam: With an arrest of three, Ratlam police claimed to have solved blind murder case of one Mukesh Ninama. 22-year-old Ninama was shot dead on December 14 late night at Julwania road under Industrial Estate police station limit.

Initially it was revealed that he was died due to injuries he sustained after failing from the motorcycle. The post-mortem revealed that his death is a murder and a probe was launched.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashok Kasera, 40, a resident of Sailana, Dinesh Chandravanishi, 35, a resident of Kushalgarh village and Lala alias Lalkhan, 35, a resident of Kushalgarh village of Ratlam district.

Addressing media persons, Ratlam superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari said that deceased Ninama’s wife Surtabai was involved in an illicit relationship with Ashok Kasera.

Kasera hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ninama and to execute it, he hired two contract killers Dinesh Chandravanishi and Lala alias Lalkhan. He paid Rs 2.5 lakh to kill Ninama.

On the day of incident, when deceased was heading back to his home- the accused duo shot him at Julwania road and later fled from the spot. Following the gun shot, Ninama fell on the ground. Initially it was informed that deceased died because of falling from the motor cycle but post mortem revealed actual reason.