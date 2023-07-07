 Madhya Pradesh: Man Missing In Hatpipliya
Madhya Pradesh: Man Missing In Hatpipliya

The man was identified as 31-year-old Sachin Parmar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:53 AM IST
Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A man who went to market to buy raw materials for tailoring work went missing from ward number 2, Chandrawal Colony of Hatpipliya. The man was identified as 31-year-old Sachin Parmar. According to his family members, on June 30, 2023, he left home to buy raw materials for his tailoring business and never returned. After the incident, relatives lodged a missing FIR with Hatpipliya police station. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

