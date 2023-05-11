 Madhya Pradesh: Man held with 62 litre hooch worth Rs 73k in Khandwa
Madhya Pradesh: Man held with 62 litre hooch worth Rs 73k in Khandwa

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a bike-borne man and recovered 62 litres of liquor worth Rs 73,000

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A liquor smuggler was arrested during a search operation by Bhikangaon Circle excise team on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a bike-borne man and recovered 62 litres of liquor worth Rs 73,000. During subsequent interrogation, arrested smuggler Sunil Solanki (25) allegedly spilled beans about Raju Kannoje and Santosh Kajnare who manufactured liquor with help of spirit and supplied it in Jhiranya region. A case was registered under 34 (2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915 with Bhikangaon police station.

As a part of campaign against manufacture, sale and transportation of illicit liquor, a joint team of excise officials arrested four persons for possessing illicit liqour of around Rs 3.3 lakh in eight separate cases.

A total of 160 litres of illicit liquor and 6,200 kg of Mahua Lahan were recovered from different places. The illicit liquor is a major challenge for administration.

Assistant district excise official Pawan Tikekar and excise sub inspector Mukesh Gaur along with chief constables of Circle Kasrawad, Maheshwar and Sanawad played key role.

