Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Raping Minor In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a nine-year-old girl who was sleeping with her grandmother outside their house in Ratlam district on Sunday. As per details, the nine-year-old girl was sleeping with her grandmother outside their house. Accused Rajendra Singh (28) took her to a nearby farm and raped her. The incident took place on Saturday night.

According to the police, the girl’s grand mom after waking up didn’t find the child and searched nearby places. The police later recovered the girl from a nearby farm upon hearing her cries. The family then rushed her to the hospital. Dr Tej Singh informed the police about the incident.

Additional SP Rakesh Khaka said that the incident was reported under Namli Police Station’s jurisdiction. On the basis of the victim’s relative’s statements, accused Rajendra was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian penal code (IPC) and protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO), Act. The victim is undergoing medical treatment at Mother & Child Hospital (MCH), Ratlam.

