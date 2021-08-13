Madhya Pradesh: Man held for raping a minor babysitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Tukoganj police station, on Thursday, arrested a man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old babysitter who was also his relative and was living with him because of the weak financial condition of her parents. The police arrested the man within a few hours of the crime being reported.

Police station-in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said that the victim’s parents are labourers and work at a construction site. They had gone out to work leaving their daughter with the accused, Jitendra Dhanak, against whom a case was filed under sections 376(2), 376(3) and 506 of the IPC and sections of the POCSO Act.

The accused is also a labourer and he kept the girl with him to take care of her. The girl was also taking care of the children of the accused.

The police said that, on the day of the incident, the victim was alone at home and the accused’s wife had gone out of the house on some work. The accused took this chance and raped her.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:25 AM IST