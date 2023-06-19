Madhya Pradesh: Man Held For Killing Wife’s Paramour In Agar

Representative image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Susner police have arrested the accused who murdered Lakshmi Narayan when he was sleeping outside his house in Mana village of Susner tehsil of Shajapur on June 16.

According to additional superintendent of police (ASP) Naval Singh Sisodia, 45-year-old Narayan was brutally killed by 47-year-old Ambaram Bhilala as Narayan had an illicit relationship with the wife of Ambaram.

Sisodia further said that Ambaram accepted his crime of murdering Narayan when he was interrogated in police custody. The accused said that Laxmi Narayan was the paramour of his wife. Despite opposing the relationship a number of times, Narayan never listened to him. Also, through his wife, Narayan wanted to usurp his eight bigha land. Out of anger, Ambaram slit the throat of Narayan with an axe when he was sleeping outside his home at night.

ASP Sisodia informed that the police have seized the axe used in the murder and the bloodstained clothes of the accused from his possession. Proceedings of the case would continue, the cops said.