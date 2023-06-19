Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Bala Bachchan Launches Scathing Attack On BJP

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Former state home minister and Congress MLA from Rajpur constituency, Bala Bachchan on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over corruption issue in the state. He said that the BJP government did not leave even God, so what are you and us? The pot of sin of the BJP will explode. The corruption done by the BJP will have to be accounted for.

Notably, with the nearing of state assembly elections, political activities across the state have intensified and both BJP and Congress leaders are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. In this sequence, Bachchan on Monday visited Omkareshwar of Khandwa district, where he performed Narmada poojan and took darshan of Lord Omkareshwar.

Here while talking to media persons, Bachchan accused the state government of corruption. Bachchan said that the BJP government is not even leaving God. So what are you and me? The bundle of their corruption will open and the pitcher of their sin will explode, you go on watching.

During the government of Kamal Nath, the amount of Mahakal Lok was increased to Rs 300 crore. Even after this, in the BJP government, statues been installed there in a quite roughshod manner. It is clearly visible that the idols fall when there is a slight wind, what kind of work has that been done. They will have to give an account of this in the coming time.

