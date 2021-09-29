e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:24 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man from Delhi abducted

Suresh said he went to buy some food from the dhaba when he saw Sikandar sitting in a car, that already had four people in it, and going away.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

Representative Pic |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Delhi was allegedly abducted by four unidentified men in a car on Sanwer Road on Monday evening. Police have registered a case.

According to Banganga police station staff, transporter Suresh Anand, a resident of Ansal Township in Lasudia has lodged a complaint that he along with his friend Sikandar Sachdeva, a resident of Dwarka in New Delhi, was waiting near Deepmala dhaba on Sanwer Road to meet some people known to Sikandar.

Suresh said he went to buy some food from the dhaba when he saw Sikandar sitting in a car, that already had four people in it, and going away.

Suresh made a phone call to Sikandar but his phone was found switched off. Suresh told police that he suspected that Sikandar has been kidnapped and his captors have forced him to switch off his mobile.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh, Congressmen hold rally in protest against case on party workers,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:24 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal