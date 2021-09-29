Madhya Pradesh: Man from Delhi abducted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Delhi was allegedly abducted by four unidentified men in a car on Sanwer Road on Monday evening. Police have registered a case.

According to Banganga police station staff, transporter Suresh Anand, a resident of Ansal Township in Lasudia has lodged a complaint that he along with his friend Sikandar Sachdeva, a resident of Dwarka in New Delhi, was waiting near Deepmala dhaba on Sanwer Road to meet some people known to Sikandar.

Suresh said he went to buy some food from the dhaba when he saw Sikandar sitting in a car, that already had four people in it, and going away.

Suresh made a phone call to Sikandar but his phone was found switched off. Suresh told police that he suspected that Sikandar has been kidnapped and his captors have forced him to switch off his mobile.

