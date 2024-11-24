Madhya Pradesh Man Freed From Captivity In Oman, Returns Home | Shutterstock

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Barwani, who was allegedly held captive in Oman in a false theft case after going there to work as a mobile technician, returned to India on Friday, an official said.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Sahil of Barwani, has safely returned to India after being trapped in Oman for three months, thanks to the relentless efforts of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki.

Sahil initially went to Oman under the pretence of a work opportunity in mobile repairing, having been lured by a Delhi-based agent known as Baba Tours Wala. Unfortunately, upon his arrival, he was issued a visit visa instead of a work visa, leading to complications.

When Sahil attempted to return to India, he found himself ensnared in a false theft case, with an FIR lodged against him. Despite wanting to return to India, he was unable to do so. Upon learning of his plight, Dr Solanki took immediate action.

His tireless advocacy and diplomatic efforts were crucial in resolving the situation. The family of Sahil expressed immense relief and gratitude, as their son’s ordeal came to an end. His ordeal reveals a harrowing tale of exploitation, deception and distress.

In a gesture of appreciation, Sahil's family visited Dr Solanki’s residence to personally thank him for his instrumental role in this matter. Dr Solanki’s dedication to ensuring the safety of Sahil serves as an inspiring example of effective leadership.