Madhya Pradesh: Man found hanging from tree

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was found hanging from a tree in Lasudia area on Friday morning. The police believed that he committed suicide by hanging himself. However, the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason for the same.

According to the police, the people spotted the body hanging from a tree in Dewas Naka area after which the police were informed. Investigating officer, SI RS Dandotiya said that the deceased could not be identified till the filing of the report.

No identity card or suicide note was recovered from him. No external injury marks were found on the body. In an effort to identify the deceased his photographs are being circulated to nearby police station.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:41 AM IST