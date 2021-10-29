Madhya Pradesh: Army trainee jawans learn about functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centre

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 200 trainee jawans of the army have learnt about the functioning of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) installed by Sagar Smart City Limited, sources said.

They came to know about how the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) controls traffic in the city.

They were given information about the system at a function on Friday, sources further said.

The trainee soldiers from Dhana base reached the ICCC centre at Smart City where they learnt about how the ITMS functions.

Chief executive officer of Sagar Smart City Rahul Singh was also present at the function.

The jawans were informed that many government services are run from the centre.

ITMS keeps an eye over vehicle drivers, and, if they make any mistake, they get e-challans at their homes.

ICC also monitors solid waste management service, dial 108, e-Palika, CM Helpline, public toilet feedback and safe city camera surveillance.

The incidents of traffic violation, crime and waste collection are also being watched through this system.

The jawans have been informed that there are cameras at five entry and exit points and at 19 vantage points in the city.

Automatic number plate recognition system does the real time track of a vehicle.

Consequently, the long-pending cases of traffic rule violation, stolen vehicles and of fake number plates are immediately checked.

The jawans were also told how an adaptive traffic control system is done through a real time watch control room.

The system also detects red light violation, stop line violation and turning vehicles in the wrong direction.

Besides that, the system spots the speed of a vehicle.

The jawans were also informed about the Nirbhaya-Sagar App which has been launched for women’s security.

In an emergency situation, if an SOS button is pressed, the photograph of the spot of the incident reaches the control room. On the grounds of that photograph, a police team is sent there for help.

Similarly, the real time tracking of all 48 door-to-door garbage collection vehicles and seven dumping trucks is done through the systems based on GPS, GIS and GSM technology.

The jawans were also informed about how a corona control room set up in ICCC helped the administration to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manager of e-governance Anil Sharma and assistant planner Praveen Chourasia informed the soldiers about the functioning of ICCC.

