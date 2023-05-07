Madhya Pradesh: Man drowns in Kshipra

FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): At the crack of dawn, a 50-year-old resident of Sehore, drowned while taking a bath in the Shipra River at around 6:30 am. The victim, identified as Amarjeet Saluja, had recently moved to Mahidpur and had been running a grocery store on Yashwant Marg for the past few months. He had a habit of taking dip in the river every day.

As the morning progressed, concerns grew among Saluja's family and friends when he did not return.

When efforts to locate him proved futile, the family members informed the police followed by a search. During this, Saluja's clothes were found at Gau Ghat, leading the rescue team to find his body in the water. Despite the team’s best efforts, it took them nearly two hours to retrieve the victim's body from the river. The authorities handed over the remains of Saluja to his family members after conducting a post-mortem.

