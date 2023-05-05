 Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur man gets life sentence in 2021 murder case
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Mahidpur town sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a person in a petty dispute in 2021. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000. As per case details, the murder was reported on February 15, 2021. The complainant, Prabhunath lodged a complaint at Jharda police station. He mentioned that his nephew Lalit Nath of Khardiya, Manpur was on his way to his house from a farm when the accused Suri Singh Daranta intercepted him on the way and asked him not to enter his farmland.

He attacked him with a sickle, causing life-threatening injuries around the neck and head. On being informed, the locals rushed to the rescue and shifted the victim to the government hospital, Jharda where he was declared brought dead.

Following a police investigation, the case was presented in the Mahidpur court. The second additional session judge held the accused guilty of charges under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment and slapped him with a fine of Rs 20,000.

MP: Power department staff dies on duty, kin protest in Mahidpur
article-image
