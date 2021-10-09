Madhya Pradesh: Man dies under mysterious circumstances

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a farm falling under Khudel police station jurisdiction on Friday.

It is said that he was attacked by two persons with some object. After that he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police are waiting for autopsy report.

Khudel police station in charge Mahendra Singh Bhadouriya said the deceased is Bhagwan, a resident of Kapalakhedi village and he got into an argument with two poeple while he was loading fodder in a trolley. The statements of the two suspects are being taken.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:24 AM IST