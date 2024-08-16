 Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies After Given Saline At Mhow Hospital
There was panic among the patients at the hospital and many of them fled from the hospital and went to private hospitals.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 11:57 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies After Given Saline At Mhow Hospital | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A patient died and condition of several others deteriorated at the Madhya Pradesh Hospital in Mhow tehsil on Friday when they were administered saline.

Even though the incident occurred at 2 pm, but the patient's body remained on the bed for three hours. The hospital in-charge was present, but no action was taken.

The patient who died was identified as Dharmendra Mishra, 30, a resident of Dharmakunj Colony, Sagaur Kutti. He was admitted to the hospital with high fever and was administered IV saline, following which his condition worsened and he died.

Similarly, six other patients who were administered IV saline also complained of feeling cold and their condition deteriorated.

SDM Charanjit Singh Hooda and Naib Tehsildar Radhavallabh Dhakad arrived at the scene in the evening and inquired about the incident. SDM Hooda stated that the cause of death would be ascertained through post-mortem.

The IV kit would also be sent for examination. Hospital in- charge Dr Hansraj Verma said that the IV kit used was opened on Friday, and an investigation would be conducted to determine why the patients'; condition worsened.

