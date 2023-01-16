e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man brutally assaulted by group of locals over some property dispute in Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: Man brutally assaulted by group of locals over some property dispute in Shajapur

The victim received severe injuries and was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A Shajapur resident was brutally assaulted by a group of local women and men over a long-running property dispute in Shajapur town on Saturday. Two people have been booked so far.

According to information, the victim identified as Narendra Vishwakarma, a native of Shajapur, was on his way home mounted on a bike, he was stopped by a group of women equipped with sticks, and stones and began beating him with sticks before a group of local men also brutally thrashed him with sticks. The victim received severe injuries and was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Giving information, Lalghati SHO Rajesh Singh said that local colonizer Pooja Aggarwal has sold properties/flats to Shankar Halwai and Dr RR Khan which developed enmity between the two parties.

When he was on his way home, he was stopped by Shankar Halwai and his accomplices who were armed with sticks and sharp-edged stones and brutally thrashed him. Police have also recovered CCTV footage of the entire scene. The victim was referred to Indore owing to a serious condition on Monday. A case has been booked against two people in this regard. Further investigations are on.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Guard develops plots on government land, sell off to villagers in Shajapur
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Man brutally assaulted by group of locals over some property dispute in Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh: Man brutally assaulted by group of locals over some property dispute in Shajapur

Indore: Bone-Chilling cold day hits city

Indore: Bone-Chilling cold day hits city

Indore: 4 mobile snatchers including three from Bihar arrested

Indore: 4 mobile snatchers including three from Bihar arrested

Indore: District Hospital likely to start OPD in new building on R-Day

Indore: District Hospital likely to start OPD in new building on R-Day

Indore: Multiple Green Corridors formed

Indore: Multiple Green Corridors formed