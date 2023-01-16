Madhya Pradesh: Man brutally assaulted by group of locals over some property dispute in Shajapur

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A Shajapur resident was brutally assaulted by a group of local women and men over a long-running property dispute in Shajapur town on Saturday. Two people have been booked so far.

According to information, the victim identified as Narendra Vishwakarma, a native of Shajapur, was on his way home mounted on a bike, he was stopped by a group of women equipped with sticks, and stones and began beating him with sticks before a group of local men also brutally thrashed him with sticks. The victim received severe injuries and was shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Giving information, Lalghati SHO Rajesh Singh said that local colonizer Pooja Aggarwal has sold properties/flats to Shankar Halwai and Dr RR Khan which developed enmity between the two parties.

When he was on his way home, he was stopped by Shankar Halwai and his accomplices who were armed with sticks and sharp-edged stones and brutally thrashed him. Police have also recovered CCTV footage of the entire scene. The victim was referred to Indore owing to a serious condition on Monday. A case has been booked against two people in this regard. Further investigations are on.

