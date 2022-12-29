Madhya Pradesh: Guard develops plots on government land, sell off to villagers in Shajapur

Pixabay

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): In a fake sale deed of government land, a guard developed several plots on government land (allocated for government service holders) and sold off to villagers. When the villagers came to know that the land claimed by the accused as their own actually belonged to the state government, they made a complaint. On which, the accused along with gram sarpanch donated the said land to the gram panchayat.

Complainant Yunus Khan, a resident of Niwalia village of Shajapur district said that he approached the collector’s office along with the documents. In his complaint, it was said that the accused had promised to give a piece of land measuring 17/50, against a payment of Rs 2.3 lakh.

When Shambhu failed to get the land as promised by the accused persons, he contacted them and asked for a refund of Rs 2 lakh paid by him. When he came to know that the land belonged to the state government, the accused persons allegedly refused to disburse the money paid by the victim for land and donated the land to the gram panchyat along with its sarpanch. He demanded appropriate action against the guard and repayment of the amount paid by him.

It is learnt that the accused has allegedly developed several such plots on government land and sold them to the villagers while the remaining land has been donated to the gram panchayat along with the sarpanch. ADM Ajit Srivastava said that those found to be guilty in investigation will be punished as no one is authorised to sell government land.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 3 miscreants held for loot bid on elderly woman in Shajapur