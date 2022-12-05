Madhya Pradesh: 3 miscreants held for loot bid on elderly woman in Shajapur

Representative Image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants who tried to rob an elderly woman in Aditya Nagar locality of Shajapur were arrested on Monday. The accused had tried to rob the woman on December 1. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the spot. SP Shajapur Jagdish Davar said, "The complainant Sheela Bai (52) lives with her mother Shanta Bai in Aditya Nagar. In the evening, three accused entered her house and tried to snatch her chain but failed due to woman’s resistance. They later escaped from the spot.” Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated investigation. The police checked the CCTV footage and interrogated the suspicious people following which they allegedly confessed to the crime. Weapons used in the crime too were confiscated, said SP Davar. Further proceedings are underway.