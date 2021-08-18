Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for raping by hiding his religion

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked by the police for befriending a woman and striking a physical relationship with her by hiding his religion in the Kanadiya area of the city. It was only when the woman also gave birth to a child that she came to know about the religion of the accused. After that, she lodged a complaint with the police. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

According to the police, the woman lodged a complaint at the police station against a certain person called Faizan, who had introduced himself as Kabir Verma in 2017. The victim stated in her complaint that, when she had met the accused in 2017, he had kept his religious identity hidded from her. The girl befriended him and she used to visit his place regularly.

The accused struck a physical relation with the girl and he also threatened her at knife-point when she raised her voice in protest. After a few months, the woman gave birth to a child and was staying with the accused in a flat in the Kanadiya area of the city. She came to know about his religion when she talked to the accused. Then, the accused allegedly ordered her to follow the Islam religion. When she protested against this diktat, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

Living together

‘The woman didn’t marry the accused, but she was staying with him for a few months. The accused could not be arrested till Tuesday evening and a search is on for him’

— SI BS Raghuwanshi, investigating officer

How did the victim find out the truth?

The victim runs a beauty parlour in the area and she met the accused when he visited her beauty parlour on some work. The accused had then hidden his religion and they became friends with each other. SI Raghuwanshi said that the woman came to know about his religion after she heard him talk on the phone with someone. When the victim confronted the accused to find out the truth, he admitted that he was from a different religion. It is said that the accused runs a furniture showroom in the city.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three minors held for attacking woman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:20 AM IST