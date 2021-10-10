Madhya Pradesh: Man beats father to death over refusal to bring wife back

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A man was beaten to death by his son for refusing permission to bring his daughter-in-law home from her maternal house in Mograpani area of Khetia on Wednesday night.

On receiving information, police registered a murder case against the accused and handed over the body to the kin after postmortem.

On Friday, a police team led by police station in-charge Santosh Sawale along with ASI Kailash Chouhan, ASI Anil Pathak, ASI Gajendra Thakur, constable Mansing Bhide, constable Hemant Mandloi and constable Anurag Yadav arrested the accused Ayata from the village.

According to reports, Ayta sought his father Revajya permission to bring his wife from her maternal house. On Revajya's refusal, Ayta killed his father by beating him with a stick and escaped.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:14 AM IST