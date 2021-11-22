e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 656 new cases, 8 deaths, 768 recoveriesBombay HC refuses to restrain Nawab Malik from posting against Sameer Wankhede's father and family
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:26 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man beats dog to death for running away with bag containing mutton

The dog entered the house of Jagdish Chauhan alias Thakur (40) on Sunday and escaped with a bag of mutton kept for cooking in the morning, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said.
PTI
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man beat a stray dog to death in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after it snatched a bag of mutton and was trying to run away, police said on Monday.

The dog entered the house of Jagdish Chauhan alias Thakur (40) on Sunday and escaped with a bag of mutton kept for cooking in the morning, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said.

Chauhan chased the animal with a stick and beat it to death, Qazi said, adding he was booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC provisions on the complaint of People for Animals Indore unit president Priyanshu Jain.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, speculations rife on organizational restructuring Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi, speculations rife on organizational restructuring

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:26 PM IST
Advertisement