Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested with 12 gram brown sugar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by police near MR 4 road and they recovered 12 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh from him, on Tuesday.

Pardeshipura police said the accused is Pankaj Ajmera, a resident of Kulkarni Bhatta. Police got a tip-off that a man was roaming in the area in a bid to sell drugs, and arrested him. Police have registered cases under several sections of IPC and other acts against him. The accused Pankaj has cases registered against him in several police stations. He was also on the run for the past 20 days in a brown sugar smuggling case.

Two chain snatchers caught

Two chain snatchers were were caught by police on Tuesday who had snatched a chain near Star Square on October 20 under Khajrana police station.

Police said they had received a tip-off that two youths Sayyed Sultan Ali alias Imran Ali and Nasir Khan are roaming in the area near Star Square looking for a possible target to loot. When they saw the police team they started running away, but the police chased and caught them.

The police recovered one necklace, ring, knife and one bike from the accused. The accused also confessed that they had looted a chain at Star Square sometime back.

Man booked for raping 19-year-old

A rape case was registered against a man at Banganga police station following complaint by a 19-year-old victim who said she had been raped on the pretext of marraige.

Police said that the accused was a friend of the victim for the last 4 years. One year ago allegedly the accused raped the victim for the first time and later he continued raping her on the false promise of marriage. The victim complained against the accused after he refused to marry her, and also assaulted her when she asked him to keep his promise.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:56 AM IST