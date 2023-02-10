Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested on charge of raping minor girl in Agar

Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at a Pilwas village in Agar district and booked under Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused person is the neighbour of the victim and raped her on the pretext of giving food. The alleged incident occurred on Friday when the accused took the minor girl to a lonely spot and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother on the same day, following which she lodged a police complaint at Nalkheda police station.

In the case, SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar has declared a reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused. Showing promptness, Nalkheda police arrested the accused within an hour and brought him to the police station. Further investigation is underway.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)