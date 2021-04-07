Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for stealing rotavator in Hatpipliya tehsil, tractor used for theft seized

Hatpipliya (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Neori police on Tuesday arrested a person who stole a rotavator on March 28 from the enclosure behind the house. Police have also recovered the tractor used for the theft. Rotavator is a machine with rotating blades for breaking up or tilling the soil.

On April 4, Bhagirath Patidar lodged a complaint with police station in Neori that he had parked his tractor with the rotavator in the enclosure behind his house on March 28 at 7 pm. In the morning, he found the rotavator missing. When he couldn’t find it, he lodged a complaint and the police registered a case.

During investigation, police came to know about Sunil alias Golu Patidar, resident of Mahukhed, and questioned him. He confessed the theft and the rotavator worth Rs 115000 was recovered from bushes in his field where he had hidden it. The Mahindra tractor (AP15 AW7546) used for theft was also seized by the police.

Senior officials have announced to reward the police team, which investigated the theft and solved the case in 24 hours.