Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for filing false CM Helpline complaints, extortion in Burhanpur

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Haryana was arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting money from Gram Panchayat secretaries after filing false CM Helpline complaints against them.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Chowdhary, 26 years old, a resident of Wazirabad in Delhi in the National Capital Region. He hails from Charkhi Dadri (Haryana).

The accused used to frame village secretaries of the district in CM helpline complaints and demanded money to withdraw the complaints. Several such complaints have been lodged at various police stations falling under Burhanpur district.

Based on complaints, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha formed a team including sub-inspector Shailendra Singh, head constable Rafiq Khan, constable Vijay and cyber cell constable Lalit who went to Haryana for further probe. The team nabbed the accused from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana on Sunday.

Shantaram Jadhav, Dongargaon Gram Panchayat secretary, had lodged a complaint at Shahpur police station on April 9, 2022 stating that the accused allegedly extorted money from him after filing a false CM helpline complaint.

On the basis of Jadhav's complaint, a case under Section 384 of IPC has been registered against the accused. Similarly, several cases ware booked in Ratagarh, Dawalikhurd, Sonud villages under Nepanagar tehsil.

Sarola village under Shikarpura police station limits, Ragai, Bijori, Pangri, Khaknar Kalan villages of Zainabad Khaknar police station have also reported similar incidents. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused used to register CM helpline complaints using the same mobile number.