Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for celebratory firing, gun confiscated

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chachoda police in Guna arrested a person for celebratory firing during Bhagwat Katha programme on Tuesday late in the evening. He was identified as Mayank Sharma of Goya Road Binaganj. Police seized his licensed gun.

According to information, owing to upcoming three-tier panchayat elections, Model Code of Conduct is imposed in the town and people have been asked to surrender licensed weapons in police stations.

Meanwhile, Mayank did not surrender his gun in the police station and fired in the air. Police registered a case against him under Section 336, 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25, 27, 30 of the Arms Act and arrested the accused and confiscated his gun.

It is noteworthy that video of Harsh Fire had gone viral on social site recently, the police searched Mayank and it was revealed that the gun belonged to his uncle.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Collector threatens to hang official for failing to meet vaccination target

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:57 PM IST