Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for abducting four-year-old girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl, who was alone at her place, was allegedly abducted by a man with wrong intentions in Vijay Nagar area on Friday evening. Thanks to the alertness of a loading rickshaw driver, the police caught the accused and rescued the girl from his clutches. The accused is being questioned further while the girl was safely handed over to her parents. The police also felicitated the rickshaw driver.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Tahjib Kaji, said the incident took place near Bhusamandi area at around 7 pm. The parents of the girl are from UP and they were staying with her for work. The girl came out of the house while playing when a man gave some food and he had reportedly taken the girl near a Sulabh Complex in the area with wrong intentions. Meanwhile, a loading rickshaw driver named Dilip Kanhaiyalal Pawar spotted the accused and he informed the beat constables Anudeep and Lekhraj about the suspect.

The policemen immediately reached the spot and they caught the accused. The girl was rescued from him and the accused was later taken to the police station. The accused has been identified as Akash, a resident of near Ring Road and the permanent resident of Manawar. The accused was booked under the relevant section and he is being questioned by the police.

The police called the rickshaw driver to the police station and felicitated him for his alertness due to which a major incident could be averted.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:33 AM IST