Madhya Pradesh: Males Pledge To Eradicate Crime Against Women In Sendhwa

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of Abhimanyu awareness campaign, TI Rajesh Yadav administered oath to boys to eradicate gender discrimination and provide equal opportunities to women at Mausam Square at Sendhwa town.

In view of prevention of crime against women and to make boys/men aware, state-wide "Abhimanyu" awareness campaign is being organised from June 12 to 19. The campaign aims at breaking the cycle of social evils such as illiteracy, drug addiction, obscenity, dowry, female foeticide, insensitivity, conservatism and prejudice. A special awareness campaign is being conducted in all districts of the state. Selfie points of campaign's 'Abhimanyu' have been installed at prominent places in the district.

